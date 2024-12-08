Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

