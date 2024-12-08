Head to Head Survey: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -32.31% -113.38% -39.58% Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56%

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 11.89, indicating that its stock price is 1,089% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Rumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $7.70 million 1.06 -$4.31 million ($0.20) -3.10 Rumble $80.96 million 40.46 -$116.42 million ($0.63) -13.35

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Professional Diversity Network and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rumble has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.88%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Professional Diversity Network beats Rumble on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

