Head-To-Head Survey: Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) & UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goodfood Market and UniFirst”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $2.43 billion 1.50 $145.47 million $7.77 25.29

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 0.00 UniFirst 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Goodfood Market and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $186.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given UniFirst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Goodfood Market.

Profitability

This table compares Goodfood Market and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 5.99% 7.47% 5.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UniFirst beats Goodfood Market on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.