Head to Head Survey: Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) versus Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and Skeena Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $3.05 million 67.63 -$26.76 million ($0.13) -9.38 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.37) -6.77

Analyst Recommendations

Gold Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Royalty and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 166.39%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Skeena Resources N/A -115.76% -67.22%

Risk & Volatility

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Skeena Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

