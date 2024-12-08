HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $319.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.85 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.