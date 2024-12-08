Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

