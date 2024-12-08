Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $755.10 million and approximately $217.29 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,580 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,579.879436. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.75879238 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $230,926,461.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

