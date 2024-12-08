GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GMS by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GMS by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

