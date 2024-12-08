Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock worth $2,092,997,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

