Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 325.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

FE opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

