Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Acquires 3,638 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in AT&T by 87.5% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 42,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.