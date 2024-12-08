Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.73 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Genesco updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.