Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,871 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,268,407 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

GTES opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

