Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.94. Fortrea shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 861,096 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Fortrea alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortrea by 125.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.