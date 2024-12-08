Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $46.06.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

