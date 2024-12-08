Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 197.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 606,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.