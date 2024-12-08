First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

