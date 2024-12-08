First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

