First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $26.28 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

