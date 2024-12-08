First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.82.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

