First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.39 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 284.3% during the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cintas by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 213,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $136.87 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

