FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

