FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBP stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. FAT Brands has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.37.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.