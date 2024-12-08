Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 99,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 286.3% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 186,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 137,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.