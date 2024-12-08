Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Cut by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 806,962 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 8.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 2.00% of Expedia Group worth $385,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $192.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

