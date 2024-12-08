Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK opened at $4.14 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

