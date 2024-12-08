Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Approves New Supplemental Executive Retirement Program

Eversource Energy, a Massachusetts-based energy company, announced today that its Compensation Committee has approved an amendment to its Supplemental Executive Retirement Program. The amendment includes the addition of the Eversource Supplemental Cash Balance Pension Plan, which is set to be effective starting January 1, 2025.

The decision was made by the Compensation Committee on December 3, 2024, and the details of the amended program are outlined in Exhibit 10.1 of the filing. This new addition to the retirement program is aimed at enhancing the company’s employee compensation and benefits structure.

Eversource Energy, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ES, continues to focus on strengthening its corporate governance and management practices. The company’s commitment to providing competitive compensation packages to its employees remains a key priority.

Investors and stakeholders can review the complete details of the amended Eversource Supplemental Executive Retirement Program, including the incorporation of the Eversource Supplemental Cash Balance Pension Plan, in the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This announcement underscores Eversource Energy’s ongoing efforts to ensure a robust and rewarding environment for its workforce as it moves forward into the new year. Eyes will be on the company as it implements these changes to its retirement program in the coming months.

