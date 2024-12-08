ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CEFD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.