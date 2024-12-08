ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CEFD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.19.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
