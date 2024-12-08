EthereumFair (ETF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $1.33 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 327.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,704.10 or 1.00128120 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,487.68 or 0.99910778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.02253004 USD and is up 22.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,378,264.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.