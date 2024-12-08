Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on January 15th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 163.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $16.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $300.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.90. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $222.30 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,627.59. This represents a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. This represents a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.