Eric R. Ball Sells 50,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,072. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 3.03.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.