Equitable Financial (EQFN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Equitable Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 8.66% 5.81% 0.54% Equitable Financial Competitors 8.86% 5.18% 0.53%

This table compares Equitable Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $31.33 million $2.71 million 12.55 Equitable Financial Competitors $1.67 billion $303.01 million 3.78

Equitable Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. Equitable Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.29, meaning that their average stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Equitable Financial beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

