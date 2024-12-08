EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,888 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

