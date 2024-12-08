EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $349.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $261.53 and a 1 year high of $349.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

