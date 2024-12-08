EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,276 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,003,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after buying an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Oracle by 123.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,978 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

