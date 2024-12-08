EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,934 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 248,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,614,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

