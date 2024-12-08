EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $394.42 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. EOS has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $394.42 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000711 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000745 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,329,105 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

