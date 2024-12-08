Energean (LON:ENOG) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,045 ($13.32) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,175 ($14.98).

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 944.50 ($12.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 966.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 993.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 824.50 ($10.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,233 ($15.72).

Energean Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is 7,826.09%.

Insider Activity at Energean

Energean Company Profile

In related news, insider Matthaios Rigas bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £340,000 ($433,341.83). Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

