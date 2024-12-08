EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of EMCOR Group worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $509.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.