Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 27th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:EFC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $13.46.
Insider Activity
In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,120.32. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Articles
