Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 27th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Insider Activity

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,120.32. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

