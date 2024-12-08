Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $838.00 and last traded at $835.57. 706,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,197,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $825.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.52. The stock has a market cap of $784.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

