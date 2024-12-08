Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of EW opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,196,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 293,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 152,539 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

