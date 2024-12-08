Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.30. 66,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 315,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

