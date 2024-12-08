ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Financial Contrast

Risk and Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ECARX alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECARX and Unisys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $657.10 million 0.98 -$132.42 million ($0.50) -3.82 Unisys $2.02 billion 0.24 -$430.70 million ($5.66) -1.24

Profitability

ECARX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ECARX and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -22.01% N/A -30.30% Unisys -19.24% -27.42% 2.28%

Summary

Unisys beats ECARX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack. The company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Black Sesame Technologies. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.