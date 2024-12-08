e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

