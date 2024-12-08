e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,779 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.31% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $264,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.