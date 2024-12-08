Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $552.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.20 and a 200-day moving average of $521.94. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.08.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.