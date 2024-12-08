Dunhill Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.14 and a 200 day moving average of $564.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $456.80 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.