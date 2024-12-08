Dunhill Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.14 and a 200 day moving average of $564.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $456.80 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
