Dunhill Financial LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $123.64 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.