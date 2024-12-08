Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $419.28 and a one year high of $559.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.13. The company has a market capitalization of $506.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

